Shade Ladipo Blasts Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido for not Acknowledging Their Headies’Win

Shade Ladipo did not mince words when she took to social media to call out the “big 3” artistes on the Nigerian music scene.

The media personality tagged the trio of Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid as disrespectful for not acknowledging their wins at the Headies Awards which held in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shade Ladipo berated the three, citing that the work of “people like Ayo Animashaun have built this very industry your faves are reaping and enjoying from today.”

She went on to chide them to put some respect on the names of people that paved the way, adding that if it was a Grammy or BET award, they would have been all over the place, making efforts to attend.

