Seyilaw is proud of his wife, Stacy for overcoming all the hurdles in her way and finally bagging a degree from the prestigious Coventry University.

The comedian and father of two shared photos from her graduation ceremony which held on Monday, July 18.

Seyilaw revealed that his wife had miscarried a 5-month-old pregnancy, gone on to birth and raise two children, all

