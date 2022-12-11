Seyi Tinubu leads APC Youth wing to visit Buhari in Daura [Photos]

Seyi Tinubu, son of Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, led a delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

The delegation included members of the youth wing of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council which is being led by Mr. Seyi.

The eldest son of Tinubu was also at the fore as his father flagged off his presidential campaign in Jos, the Plateau State capital on November 15.

See more photos from the visit to Daura below…

