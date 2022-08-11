Thursday, August 11, 2022
Seyi Shay Talks About Her Labour Experience, Addresses Tiwa Savage Beef

Seyi Shay responded to anonymous questions from her fans from all over via her Instagram page.

The conversation which spanned talks on motherhood, music and more, saw the singer dishing on her infamous confrontation with Tiwa Savage.

A fan had asked if the “Big Girl” crooner had laughed after Savage allegedly said she would not experience motherhood during their confrontation.

Seyi Shay had replied that after the “Somebody’s Son’ crooner made that statement, she bowed to pray and now she’s a mother.

She also dished on her labour story by sharing a video and advised women not to get pregnant until they are good and ready.

