Seyi Shay Shares Adorable New Photos/Video of Her Daughter Issa Love

Congratulations again to Seyi Shay!

The proud mama has shared new photos of her daughter she welcomed on April 16 and revealed her name – Issa Love!

“Hmmm, Where do I start? Of course, firstly I give Glory to the Most High, the source of creation, the creator of the Universe, OUR GOD for such a beautiful gift,” she said in the caption of her Instagram post. Adding: “Everyday I stare at this jewel and I’m just amazed Like ‘Did we really do that?’ Everybody been asking for pics for so long, so, here u go! Enjoy the 1st reel of many. We Welcome Ajoke, Oluwaseyi, Olarenwaju… (plus all the plenty names grandmas and grandpas gave you 😅).”

She continued, ““(We call you ‘IssaLove🤍’)to our lives. Just as the song says, I prayed for you my whole life. May Oluwa Bless, guide & protect you always my 👼 🙏🏾. So far Motherhood has been an amazing learning experience… This is a different kind of Love, patience, empathy happiness and Joy. I couldn’t ask for more in this life tbh. As the song says, ‘I prayed for you my whole life’. AND Thank you lot for your well wishes, gifts and for checking in on us! May God bless you and meet you at the point of your needs.”

