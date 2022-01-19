Seyi Shay Hints About Engagement in New Interview: Watch

Seyi Shay may be ready to tie the knot with her partner.

The singer sat down for a chat with the folks at BeatFM’s “The Morning Show,” where she talked about releasing a new album “Big Girl,” her personal life, and a possible engagement.

About her album, she said: “It was supposed to be an EP or mixtape, but we realized that there were more songs than EP, and were a bit more high quality for a mixtape. So, we were like, let’s just drop this album. It took me almost two years to make that album, not because it was hard, but because I had so many different styles and genres on that album. If you listen to the album, you will realize there’s a comment thread that is like soul and R&B vibe… We just figured, let’s strip the pop, the afrobeat, the high life, and we were left with 10 strong soul and R&B songs.

And when asked about the diamond ring on her finger, she said: “Some guy gave it to me and said ‘hey would you marry me?”

