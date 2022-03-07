Monday, March 7, 2022
Seyi Shay Flaunts Huge Baby Bump in London

It’s no news that Seyi Shay is beyond excited as she expects her first child with her mystery man.

The singer who was in London over the weekend for Davido’s O2 Arena Concert seems to have been taking fashion cues from fellow mum-to-be, Rihanna in maternity fashion.

Seyi Shay out her huge bump on display while out and about in London wearing a crop top, jacket, bucket hat, joggers and kicks.she stuck to neutral tones of pastel as she let her bump be the centre of attention.

We are loving this new rage in maternity fashion.

