Saturday, February 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Seyi Shay Announces Pregnancy in New Music Video

Seyi Shay has finally confirmed the rumour swirling around for months that she has a little bun in the oven.

The singer announced the news of her pregnancy in her latest music video, Big Girl.

The visuals of the song dropped on Friday, February 11 and at the end of the clip, Seyi was seen sporting a huge bump which she cradled.

She joins the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Simi, Teyama Taylor and many other celebrities who have announced their pregnancies via music videos.

See the video where she made the announcement below.

