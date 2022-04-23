Seyi Shay Announces Birth of Her Daughter

Seyi Shay is a whole new mum as she has welcomed her first child with mystery fiancé.

The singer who is the new cover star for Blanck Digital magazine announced the birth of her daughter via Instagram on Friday, April 22,2022.

Seyi Shay shared the cover photo from her shoot where she discussed things motherhood and simply captioned it, “The eagle has landed.”

Recall that a few days ago, Seyi hosted her family and friends to a gender reveal party where she announced she was expecting a girl.

Also, during an interview with Beat FM a few months ago, the ‘Big Girl’ crooner who has been mum about her relationship showed off a diamond ring.

When asked about the ring, she said, “Some guy gave it to me and said, ‘hey, would you marry me?

