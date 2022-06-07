Seyi Makinde fumes, issues contractor 3-month ultimatum

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has issued a three-month ultimatum to the contractor handling the State Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Staff Pension Board Secretariat Complex to deliver on the project.

He issued the ultimatum when he visited the project site, located within the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, and after having expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work being done by the contractor.

The governor said while the quality of the work is not bad, it was unacceptable that a project scheduled for completion within 10 months cannot be completed in two years.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said he has approved the payment of the additional N150 million requested by the contractor after he had provided a performance bond.

Makinde explained that he has asked the Commission to release funds for the quick completion of the project, adding that the project is expected to be completed in the next three months, according to the new timeline provided by the contractor.

Responding to claims that the project was hampered by inflationary trends in the economy, Makinde maintained that while his administration does not want contractors to do business with the state and go bankrupt, the state will also not be ripped off.

Makinde said: “On the assessment of this project, the quality is not bad but for a project scheduled to be completed in 10 months and this is two years after. Ot is not acceptable to us.

“I have asked them to release some more money to the contractor and he has given me his commitment that the project will be completed in three months – the hall in one month and the main office in additional two months after that.

“So, by end of September, we should have the Local Government Service Commission’s workers occupying this place.

“Anything short of this, the contractor will not have any project that has to do with Oyo State while we are still around here. Well, I don’t like to threaten people as I believe we have an engagement.

“Of course, there are challenges. The inflationary trend in this country is just unbelievable. The price today is different from the price tomorrow. So, it is difficult for contractors to get by.

“This is a serious business and we are ready to listen to them. We don’t want anybody to do business with the Oyo State government and go bankrupt after that.

“We want them to make decent profit and we don’t also want them to rip the state off. Also, whatever we have spent, we want to get value for it and they should understand that.”

