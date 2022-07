Adekunle Gold is our much needed confidence boost for this Monday morning.

The singer who is currently vacationing with his family, shared several shirtless photos of himself in the pool to tease his social media followers.

Not satisfied with only the photos, Adekunle Gold alluded a new moniker to himself, “sexiest Ikotun Man.” We agree with Simi when she said this is why girls jump on him.

