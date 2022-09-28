Sex worker, client die in Lagos collapsed building

Some emergency officials have shared more information on some of the victims of the building which collapsed in Lagos on Friday, September 23.

It was reported earlier that the house located at 2/4 Oye Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin, caved in on Friday, killing four persons.

In a chat with DailyTrust, some emergency officials revealed that two of the victims, a male and female, were having sex when the incident occurred.

An official said;

“They were naked when their bodies were recovered.”

Another official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the press, said;

“We were shocked by what we saw at the scene. The last two victims whose dead bodies were recovered were having sexual intercourse. The man was on top of the prostitute when the building collapsed. They both died.”

Another official revealed that the building which collapsed is a motel and the female victims were prostitutes. He said;

“The place was used as a Club House/Motel and the female victims were prostitutes; the last female we recovered was with a man. They were having a nice time when we recovered them.”

A source added;

“We have to reach out to their colleagues there who are all prostitutes to get information on the victims’ families.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...