Sex Tape: Lagos reopens Chrisland School

The Lagos State government has reopened Chrisland School, which was shut amid the sex scandal involving some of its pupils.

Video of a 10-year-old pupil involved in sexual acts with her colleagues during a trip to Dubai, had gone viral.

The incident had sparked a nationwide outrage, with many accusing the school and parents of the kids of poor mentoring.

The Lagos state government had announced a closure of all branches of Chrisland School pending outcome of investigation on the issue.

But in a statement, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner of Education, directed reopening of the school from Monday.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday April 25th, 2022.”

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022.

“The State Government shut the schools for safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on a scheduled psychosocial support for the students. An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the State within the next one month.”

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating staff of the school and parents of the pupils involved in the misconduct.

