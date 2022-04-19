Sex Scandal: Police invite Chrisland authorities, parents

The police have invited the parties involved in the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools in Lagos State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that all parties involved had been contacted.

Those expected at the police headquarters were officials of the school, the parents of the girl said to have been abused, the pupil, among others.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, explained in a statement on Monday that the police have commenced an investigation following the emergence of a video that went viral on social media.

According to him, the police will probe the allegation of threat to the life of the pupil and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on her without parental consent, among others.

The command spokesman added that the police would not ignore the cybercrime aspect of the incident and might enlist the support of the INTERPOL, should the need arise.

Amid the raging controversy, the state government had ordered that all Chrisland Schools within Lagos be shut down, pending further investigations.

