‘Sex Education’ Star Ncuti Gatwa is the New ‘Doctor Who’

Congratulations to Ncuti Gatwa!

The Sex Education star has been revealed as the new Doctor; he will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

This was confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account yesterday. “The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor,” the tweet said, making Gatwa the 14th Doctor of the series and the first black actor to play the role.

Gatwa’s breakthrough came in Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education, in which he plays Eric Effiong, a role for which he was awarded Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTAs in 2020 as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Male Performance in a comedy programme this year.

Speaking of his new role, Gatwa said, per Deadline: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

“Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.

“The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

