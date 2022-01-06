“Sex and the City” Actor Chris Noth Erased From the Finale of HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like’

Chris Noth’s cameo in HBO Max’s And Just Like has been cut in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him, THR is reporting.

Recall that Noth’s character, the long-time love interest turned husband to Carrie Bradshaw, died in the Sex and the City sequel’s opening episode. Many people didn’t like that he died, and the show’s writers had planned for him to have a cameo in the finale. Now, that scene has since been cut, and it is because of the multiple sexual assault charges against him.

As of press time, three women have accused him of rape and sexual assault.

Read the reports about him here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...