A church building has collapsed in Okpanam community of Delta State, with many trapped in it.

ChannelsTelevision reports that two children have been brought out of the rubble.

It is, however, unclear if they are dead or alive.

It is understood that members of the Red Cross, Fire Service, security agencies and state government officials are still on ground as rescue operations continue.

Details later…

