Several killed as troops rout bandits’ hideouts in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralised several bandits and dislodged their camps in Kaduna State.

Authorities in the north-west state confirmed that the security operatives, during the clearance operations conducted across some locations in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna, also rescued 10 hostages held captive by the terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, said the troops killed an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgents and bandits’ camps at Apewohe in Chikun Local Government Area.

Aruwan explained that the operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills, also located in Chikun Local Government Area where more hideouts were cleared, although he said no contact was made with the bandits.

In another operation, he said the security operatives dislodged a camp at Daban Lawal Kwalba in Igabi Local Government Area after they overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages there.

Upon clearing out the bandits, the commissioner said the troops stormed the hideouts and rescued 10 persons who were chained and bound with ropes.

According to him, the soldiers who came under further attack in the thick forest successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they received medical attention before being reunited with their families.

Aruwan stated that a terrorists’ camp was also cleared at Rafin Gwaska in Igabi Local Government Area, where several weapons were recovered.

He listed some of the weapons recovered by the troops to include three locally made rifles, one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, and 11 mobile phones, among others.

