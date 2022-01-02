Seven killed in fresh Kaduna attacks

At least seven people have been killed in separate attacks by gunmen on villages in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The latest local governments to feel the scourge of the gunmen are Igabi, Chikun and Zango Kataf.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said four people were killed, and one injured during an attack by gunmen in Kerawa village of Igabi Local Government.

He said report by security agencies indicated that the bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and in the process killed four residents.

According to the Commissioner, one other person was left injured, while the gunmen carted away some motorcycles and food supplies from the community.

This is even as two people were killed by gunmen in two attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas after the gunmen invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village in the outskirts of the Maraban Jos.

In another incident, they attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf Local Government, killing one person in the process.

