Seun Kuti, Son of Afrobeat Pioneer Fela Kuti, Turns 40

On Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, was celebrated for his milestone achievements.

The Birthday anniversary was celebrated in style with friends, family, and colleagues in an elaborate exclusive soiree at the illustrious Fela Shrine, Ikeja Lagos.

The event was also aimed at celebrating his 32nd year on stage since he began performing at the tender age of 8. The event was themed, so guests “came dressed regally as the Gods and Goddesses that they are.”

Guests were treated to Afrobeat sounds and Astonishing performances, spectacular bottle services, and the best selection of champagnes, spirits, and cognac.

Dignitaries and Friends from many spheres of life attended the event to honour the afrobeat legend. These include Nigerian celebrities such: Nigerian actress- Funke Akindele, Media Mogul- Sonia Irabor, Comedian – Bovi, just to mention a few!

See the photos from the event:

