Seun Kuti has reacted to the statement made by Pope concerning adultery and it’s placement in the severity of transgressions.

The singer and saxophonist shared his thoughts via his Instagram page as he urged women to forgive their husbands for any indiscretion but especially noted that men should forgive their wives if guilty of adultery.

Seun Kuti said,

“Pole say it’s not so bad to commit adultery (bad boy) so wives forgive your husbands but more importantly, HUSBANDS FORGIVE YOUR WIVES.”

