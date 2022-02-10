Seun Kuti Knocks Nigerians Over Their Fascination with Sex

Seun Kuti is knocking Nigerians over their undue fascination with sex.

The singer and saxophonist stated that he was tired of having his timeline spammed with videos of other people’s sex escapades, in an Instagram post he put up.

Kuti knocked Nigerians over their hypocrisy especially since the country is a largely religious one and even went as far as saying that many religious folks are guilty of watching pornography in the house of worship.

“Stop flooding my timeline with someone else’s sex stories abeg. Y’all are infants. Grow up and face serious ish! Jeez,” he captioned his post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...