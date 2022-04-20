Seun Kuti Blames Heightened Sexual Awareness Amongst Children on Everyone

As far as Seun Kuti is concerned, everyone is to be blamed for the heightened sexual awareness among kids of this generation.

The singer shared his thoughts on Instagram pointing out that everything in Nigeria is centered around sex.

Seun Kuti disclosed that children are daily inundated with sexual images; from the songs they hear to the images they see, everything is hyper sexualised.

He advised that parents and guardians to quit the hypocrisy and start sexual education of their wards early enough because even when he was growing up, 14-year-olds were already having sex or planning to and it’s no surprise that the age has dropped.

