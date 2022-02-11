Set Up Panel To Investigate Deputy Governor, Zamfara Assembly Directs CJ

Zamfara State House of Assembly has directed the state Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to set up an investigative panel on the alleged gross misconduct leveled against the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

The House, during its extraordinary plenary, unanimously agreed that the Deputy Governor be investigated for breaching sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

18 members, who were present at the plenary, out of the 22 members of the House, voted in favour of the motion and no member voted against the impeachment motion.

The only PDP lawmaker representing Zurmi East, Salihu Usman, was not present at the plenary. The Zamfara Assembly, which accused Gusau of abuse of office, also served him an impeachment notice through the Secretary to the State Government.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had in November last year restrained the Zamfara Assembly from any move to impeach the Deputy Governor. The crisis between the Zamfara Assembly and Deputy Governor started a few weeks after the formal defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

