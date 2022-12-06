Sesame Street star Bob McGrath dies at 90

American actor, Bob McGrath best known for playing the original human character on the long-running television series ‘Sesame Street’ has died at the age of 90.

This was revealed by a post made by a family member on the late actor’s Facebook page.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today,” the post read. “He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family ❤”

The actor is best known for playing Bob Johnson on the long-running educational television series, Sesame Street’s resident music teacher, since its inception in 1969.

However, in 2016, the Seasame workshop announced that McGrath would not be returning to the show for its 47th season because it would be retooling the series.

