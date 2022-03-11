‘Sesame Street’ Actor Emilio Delgado Dead at 81

Emilio Delgado is reportedly dead.

The death of actor who is famous for staring in Sesame Street was confirmed by his wife, Carol, to TMZ. According to her, he died at his New York City home surrounded by family; he was diagnosed with blood cancer in December 2020, and had recently been in hospice care.

A bit about him, per Complex:

“The California-born, Mexico-raised actor began his career in the late 1960s, when he started landing roles for various stage productions. He joined the cast of Sesame Street in 1971, and would go on to play the Fix-It Shop owner Luis Rodriguez for a total of 40 years. Delgado reportedly took a hiatus from the children’s program in the 1980s, but returned within a year. He continued to star in the series until his contract expired in 2016.”

He was 81 years old.

