Serana Williams Says She’s Not Retired from Playing Tennis

Serena Williams is making it clear that she has not retired from her beloved sports, Tennis.

The athlete who already solidified as a GOAT when it comes to the tennis court, earlier in the year, announced her evolution away from tennis. she also officially stepped back from the game after competing in the U.S. Open last month.

However, while speaking a the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference in support of her company Serena Ventures, Serena Williams made it clear that she is not retired. When asked what are the chances that we’ll get to see her play again, she said that the chances are “very high,” and then continued to joke that she has a tennis court at her house. However, there were no talks of her competing professionally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...