Senegal’s President, H.E. Macky Sall Hosts AFRIMA President, Pledges Support for the ‘Teranga’ Edition’

Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency, President Macky Sall, over the weekend, at his official residence in Dakar, hosted AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mr Mike Dada, assuring him of the government of Republic of Senegal’s unwavering support towards a successful hosting of AFRIMA in Senegal.

President Sall met with the AFRIMA President, after a world media conference/unveiling ceremony, held at the King Fahd Royal Palace hotel, in Dakar, on November 4, 2022, where Senegal was announced as the official host country by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA.

According to President Macky Sall, who is also the 2022 Chairperson of the African Union (AU) ‘’The present and future of Africa, particularly Senegal in this case, is very important to our government and the youths represent that future. AFRIMA speaks to the empowerment and engagement of young people in the creative economy as well as the celebration of our continent and global promotion of our cities for tourism benefits, hence the support and partnership from the Republic of Senegal. I am very happy and honoured to host the Teranga edition of the biggest music award in Africa, AFRIMA right here in Senegal, the people of Senegal are excited about this historical feat, given that this is the first time the awards will be held in a Francophone country”

He assured the AFRIMA team and the rest of the world of premium hospitality rights and support from the Senegalese government and her people, to ensure that the 8th AFRIMA will be an impactful, successful, and laudable affair for visitors and the people of Senegal.

On his part, the AFRIMA’s President and Executive Producer, Mr Dada thanked His Excellency, President Macky Sall, the government and the people of the Republic of Senegal for undertaking to partner with and host the 8th AFRIMA for the benefit of the Music industry in Africa in general and the creative economy in Senegal in particular. He promised on behalf of the International Committee of AFRIMA to ensure that the Teranga edition will go down in history as AFRIMA’s best and biggest edition so far.

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at www.afrima.org and take part in the events on social media platforms (IG/TikTok – @afrima.official; Facebook – Afrimawards; Twitter – @afrimaofficial; LinkedIn – AFRIMA). The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC).

The event is scheduled to commence on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with a host Country Tour, Courtesy Visit to the President of the Host Country, school visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as welcome Soiree will be held on the same day at Hotel Terroui -Bi, Dakar. The 4-day event continues Friday, January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit at Centre International de Conference Abdou Diouf (CICAD) and the AFRIMA Urban Music Fest at Grand Theatre; while the main rehearsals, media engagements and nominees’ exclusive party will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023; the event will climax on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the 15000 capacity Dakar Arena with the live Awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...