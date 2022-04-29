Senegalese Legend Youssou N’Dour Praises Burna Boy After a Successful Madison Square Garden Concert

Youssou N’Dour is so happy for Burna Boy.

The Senegalese icon took to his Twitter to hail the Nigerian superstar who sold out the Madison Square Garden in New York, where he performed some of his hit songs, a new one, and conducted performance and dances, including smooth transitions that had everyone hailing him as the best to do it among his peers. See here for videos of the concert.

Celebrating this feat, N’Dour wrote on his Twitter: “Epic…History… Amazing Night. Wow Wow Wow YOU DID IT.”

See the tweet:

