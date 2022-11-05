Senegal unveiled as Host of AFRIMA 2022 [Photos]

Senegal was on Friday unveiled as the hosts of the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The 8th edition of the awards will hold from November 3 to November 6, 2022, and is set to showcase a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour.

The event will commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, African Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and conclude with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

Present at Friday’s event are Minister of Culture’s Representative, Senegal, Ousmane Barro Dione; Minister of Tourism’s Representative, Phillips Ba; Head of Culture, African Union Commission, Angela Martins; President, AFRIMA, Mike Dada and Associate Producer, AFRIMA, Olisa Adibua at the Unveiling of 8th AFRIMA Host City, Republic of Senegal, Yesterday.

It’s the biggest weekend in African entertainment and we are excited to bring all the lavish gist and ritzy photos here on Olisa.tv.

See more photos from the event below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...