Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe: Mane late strike spares Lions’ blushes

Sadio Mane scored a stoppage time penalty as Senegal beat hard-fighting Zimbabwe 1-0 in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Group B clash seemed to be petering out to a scoreless draw until the referee pointed to the spot deep into stoppage time after Kelvin Madzongwe was adjudged to have blocked a shot with his arm.

Mane, who had missed a number of sitters in the game, made no mistake from 12 yards out, firing in fiercely past Petros Mhazi in Zimbabwe goal to give Aliou Cisse’s men all three points.

Victory moved the Teranga Lionks temporarily top of Group B, ahead of the clash between Guinea and Malawi.

