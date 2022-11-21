Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Late goals give Dutch victory

Two late goals from the Netherlands sealed a crucial victory in their World Cup opener against Senegal in Group A.

PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo beat Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to the ball when it was chipped in by Frenkie de Jong to nod the Dutch in front with six minutes remaining.

Substitute Davy Klaassen then pounced on a rebound from fellow substitute Memphis Depay’s shot to add a second deep into stoppage-time to confirm the success.

Senegal, who had threatened throughout the match, came close to equalising before that when Papa Gueye fired a finish towards the bottom left corner, but the giant Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert got his fingertips to it.

Louis Van Gaal’s men now sit joint-top in the group with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 on Sunday evening.

