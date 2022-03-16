Senator Patrick Osakwe dies in London Hospital

A Delta State politician, Senator Patrick Osakwe has passed away in a hospital in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday evening.

Osakwe who represented Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State from 1999 to 2007 died after battling a brief illness. He was 73.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, confirmed Senator Osakwe’s death.

“Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital this evening (15th March, 202 at the age of 73.”

“Patrick Enebeli Osakwe was a Nigerian senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District in Delta State. He became a member of the Nigerian Senate in 1999, and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007,” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...