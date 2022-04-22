Senator Kabiru Gaya named Osinbajo campaign DG

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has appointed the senator representing Kano South in the National Assembly, Kabiru Gaya, as the head of his presidential campaign council.

This was just as Senator Gaya disclosed that the vice president’s ambition is not personal but a response to the call of the people to serve the country

Senator Gaya, who was a former governor of Kano State, confirmed this development at a press conference on Thursday during his assumption as the chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella body of support groups for Osinbajo’s presidential campaign.

He expressed confidence that the vice president will emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and go ahead to win the 2023 election.

According to him, Osinbajo has the qualities and competence to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, adding that his presidential declaration showed his brilliance.

“I have total confidence that by the power of the Almighty and the electoral power of millions of Nigerian citizens across the six geo-political zones, Yemi Osinbajo will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on May 20, 2023.

“However, by electing someone of Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s pedigree who has direct insight into the depth of our challenges as well as current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle them, we have a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time.

“Without an iota of doubt, I am certain that all the knowledgeable people here can attest to the qualities and competence of Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“You will also agree with me that his chosen method redefines presidential declarations in Nigeria; he has clearly signalled that noble citizens have no need to descend into gutters – no touts were hired by anyone and his message effectively reverberated across the entire country and the diaspora.”

