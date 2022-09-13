Senator Ekweremadu’s Ill Daughter, Sonia Appeals to the Public for a Kidney Donor

Sonia Ekweremadu has taken the fight for her life into her own hands by reaching out to the general public for help.

The daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, has made a public appeal for kidney donation, three years after she was diagnosed with a kidney disease.

Sonia took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 12, 2022 and shared her present predicament was responsible for her father’s legal travails in the United Kingdom, a development that has complicated matters for her and the family.

Recall that ⁣her father, 60, and mother, Beatrice Nwanneka, 55, were arrested by the British police on June 23 on allegations of human trafficking and organ harvesting that violates the country’s Modern Slavery Act.

Metropolitan police had accused the lawmaker of conspiring to bring a child to the United Kingdom for organ harvesting, saying the victim is a 15-year-old boy

In a post titled, ‘APPEAL FOR KIDNEY DONATION BY SONIA EKWEREMADU’, the 25-year-old UK based Sonia, said upon her recovery, she will dedicate her life helping people with similar kidney challenges.

