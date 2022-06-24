Senator Ekweremadu was arrested on his way to Turkey — Prosecutors

Prosecutors said this at a Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom, where Ekweremadu and his wife were arraigned over attempted harvesting of organs.

It was reported how the Metropolitan Police arrested the Nigerian couple in an attempt to harvest the organ of an unidentified child.

When he was arraigned on Thursday, the court refused to grant him bail but ordered that he should be remanded till July 7.

In a statement confirming the arrest, the Metropolitan Police had said the pair were charged to court on Thursday following an investigation by the police’ specialist crime team.

ARISE TV quoted the prosecutors to have told the court that the couple was arrested at Heathrow airport, on their way to Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the prosecutors, it is believed that they were on their way to procure another organ as they were unable to harvest the organ of the boy.

The prosecutors were also said to have told the court that the Ekweremadus have a daughter who has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for quite some time.

They told the court that it is believed that the plan was to use an organ from the boy on their daughter who appears to need a kidney transplant.