Senator Aishatu beats Nuhu Ribadu to win APC Adamawa Guber ticket

Senator Aishatu Binani has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary poll in Adamawa State. She beat five other contenders, all men, to clinch the ticket.

The Chairman of the APC Adamawa State Electoral Committee, Gambo Lawal, announced the result on Friday.

According to the Presiding Officer for the poll, she scored 430 votes to defeat her closest rival and a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes.

Other contestants in the race were the immediate past governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindow; a House of Representatives member, Abdulrazak Namdas; Wafari Theman, and Umar Mustapha.

Friday’s victory makes the Senator, who represents Adamawa Central in the upper lawmaking body, the first female governorship aspirant of a major political party in the state. The feat also makes her the second female flag bearer of a major party in Nigeria.

The other person to have achieved that feat was the late former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, who became the APC governorship flag bearer in Taraba State in 2015. She, however, lost to Governor Darius Ishaku.

