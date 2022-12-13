Senate postpones debate on CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limit

The Senate has postponed its debate on the cash withdrawal policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) till Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

This is because of the absence of the Chairman of the Committee on Banking and Finance, Senator Uba Sani, who is away attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Kaduna.

A member of the Committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, in a Point of Order told his colleagues that the report which was to be presented at Tuesday’s plenary had to be withheld because Sani is away APC rally in Kaduna.

Adetumbi assured the Senate that the report of the Committee on the CBN withdrawal policy is ready, noting that the Committee’s chairman had to attend the APC Zonal rally in his capacity as governorship candidate of Kaduna State.

Responding, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, appealed to lawmakers to be patient as the findings of the Committee will be unveiled within 24 hours.

Uba is also expected to brief his colleagues on the outcome of the screening of Edward Adamu and Aisha Ahmad as deputy governors of the CBN.

