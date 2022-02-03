Senate minority leader Bwacha defects to APC

The Deputy Minority leader in the Senate, Emmanuel Bwacha, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwacha, who represents Taraba South in the Senate, was formally received into the ruling APC at the State House on Thursday, LeadershipNG reports.

Bwacha, in July 2018, mocked the APC, saying its leaders were secretly weeping over the mass defection of its members in the National Assembly.

He said, “In 2014, when members of PDP moved to APC, we said they are inconsequential, downgrading the leaders who are actually powerful individuals in their respective places.

“Those leaving APC are leaders elected by people in their various places and cannot be written off. They (APC) are only saying this to comfort themselves, so others will not be demoralised.”

Bwacha was elected to the Senate to represent Taraba South Senatorial District of Taraba State in the 2011 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was reelected under the same party in 2015 and won election again in 2019.

