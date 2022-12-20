Search
Emmanuel Offor
Senate confirms Onochie, 12 others for NDDC Board

Despite widespread criticisms trailing her nomination, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the president’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi-Onochie as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Senate at the plenary also confirmed 12 others following the screening of the nominees conducted last Friday at the National Assembly complex.

President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Ifeanyi-Onochie as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, a development that drew applause and condemnation in some quarters.

Buhari had also named 14 others in the letter as Managing Director, Executive Directors and members of the Board.

They include Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, as the Managing Director, who would serve for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

The list also included Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State, Dr. Emem Willcox Wills ( Akwa Ibom), Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), Hon. Orok Duke (Cross River) and Dr. Pius Odudu ( Edo State).

Engineer Anthony Ekenne, (Imo State), Hon. Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Nasarawa State, representing North-Cenral zone), Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule – Ikoh ( Kebbi State, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, (Adamawa State, North-East)
The President also nominated Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State as the (Executive Director, Finance) and Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State, as the Executive Director, Projects also made the lists of appointees for the NDDC.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
