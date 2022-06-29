Senate confirms 7 Ministerial Nominees

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed seven persons nominated as ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They were confirmed on Wednesday following a screening at the upper chamber of the National Assembly presided over by Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

The development came days after President Buhari appointed the ministers and wrote to the Senate, seeking their confirmation.

Four of the newly-confirmed ministers are from four south-east states; with one appointee each from the north-west, south-west, and south-south regions.

The new appointees include Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State, Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State, Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State, Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State, Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State, and Odo Udi – Rivers State.

They were named following the resignation of some cabinet members who quit their positions to seek elective posts in the just-concluded primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

