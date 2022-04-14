Senate approves N4trn for subsidy

The Senate on Thursday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to increase fuel subsidy payments in 2022 to N4 trillion from N442.72 billion.

The upper legislative chamber made the approval after considering the report of the Committee on Finance on the Revised 2022 Fiscal Framework.

The Senate also approved the President’s request to raise the oil price benchmark from $62 to $73 and the reduction of projected oil production volume from 1.883 million to 1.6 million barrels per day.

Other recommendations of the committee adopted by the Senate include a cut in the provision for Federally Funded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.80 and an increase in the Federal Government Independent Revenue of N400 billion.

The Senate also approved an additional provision of N182.45 billion to cater for the needs of the Nigeria Police Force.

Subsequently, the Senate passed the 2022 Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill.

“Congratulations for working so hard to ensure that we pass the 2022 Appropriation Act,” Senate President Ahmed Lawan said.

“The entire country is waiting for this Bill to be passed because this is the only way the government will provide services to the people of this country.

“We expect compliance with this Act when it is signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Ministries, Departments and Agencies should only carry out expenditures that has been approved in the Budget.”

