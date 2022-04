Selena Gomez has a response to people who have a lot to say about her body.

The singer-actress shared her response on her TikTok Stories, saying: “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’”

She said a lot more.

Watch her:

