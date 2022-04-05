Selena Gomez Says Staying off the Internet in Over 4 Years ‘Changed’ Her ‘Life Completely’

Selena Gomez has over 300 million Instagram followers, but she hasn’t used the app in over 4 years.

The actress-singer revealed this in a new interview with Good Morning America, where she shared that stepping away from the internet has done good for her mental health.

“It has changed my life completely,” she said. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

Gomez adds that she curates her posts and has a team behind her accounts. “Growing up in the spotlight” she says taught her a lot growing up, and that she “took the necessary steps” to avoid the spotlight at times.

