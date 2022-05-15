Selena Gomez Says She’s Single and Looking for Love

Selena Gomez shared details about her personal life while hosting SNL for the first time.

Se was joined by cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang, along with Post Malone who performed at the show.

During her monologue, she gave viewers a brief history of her career. “I actually started acting when I was 7,” she said, referencing her Barney days, and then mentioned being on Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

“It’s cool being around two SNL legends. When I found out I was hosting, I immediately asked for their advice,” she said. “Steve said, ‘Trust no one.’ And Marty said, ‘I think Steve Martin has been using my credit card.’”

She then moved on to her personal life, which she revealed she is “single.”

“One reason I’m excited to host SNL is that I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said. “Emma Stone met her husband met her husband here, Scarlett Johansson … and Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly.”

Watch her:

