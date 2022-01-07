Selena Gomez Recalls ‘Really Dangerous’ Obsession With Instagram, When the App Was Her ‘Whole World’

Selena Gomez has spoken about when she was addicted to Instagram.

The singer-actress calls this a “really dangerous” period in her life because the app became her “whole world.”

“At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous,” Gomez told Instyle. “In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it.”

Selena later realized how harmful her relationship with Instagram had become, and so she decided to step away from it. “The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am,” she explained. “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”

Gomez said she has since implemented a “system” that will prevent her from accessing her passwords, confessing that she realized how the “unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down,” adding, “I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

