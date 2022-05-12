Thursday, May 12, 2022
Selena Gomez Apologises Amid Claims That She Mocked Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Videos

Selena Gomez has shared a word after folks assumed that she was mocking Hailey Bieber’s skincare videos.

It all started after Hailey posted a series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before Selena shared a clip of her own routine on the platform, which prompted many people to assume that she shading Bieber.

“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one user wrote, while another added, “Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who.”

See Hailey’s video:

@haileybieber

GRWM in Chicago pt. 1 🤍✨

♬ Indian Summer – HOAX

See hers:

@selenagomez

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Seeing the controversy she stirred, Selena quickly posted an apology:

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” she said, according to a screenshot shared by a Selena Gomez fan account.

See the post:

