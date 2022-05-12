Selena Gomez Apologises Amid Claims That She Mocked Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Videos

Selena Gomez has shared a word after folks assumed that she was mocking Hailey Bieber’s skincare videos.
It all started after Hailey posted a series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before Selena shared a clip of her own routine on the platform, which prompted many people to assume that she shading Bieber.
“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one user wrote, while another added, “Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who.”
See Hailey’s video:
@haileybieber
GRWM in Chicago pt. 1 🤍✨
See hers:
@selenagomez
Seeing the controversy she stirred, Selena quickly posted an apology:
“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” she said, according to a screenshot shared by a Selena Gomez fan account.
See the post:
Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHu pic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT
— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022