Selena Gomez Apologises Amid Claims That She Mocked Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Videos

Selena Gomez has shared a word after folks assumed that she was mocking Hailey Bieber’s skincare videos.

It all started after Hailey posted a series of “Get Ready With Me” videos on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before Selena shared a clip of her own routine on the platform, which prompted many people to assume that she shading Bieber.

“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one user wrote, while another added, “Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who.”

See Hailey’s video:

See hers:

Seeing the controversy she stirred, Selena quickly posted an apology:

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” she said, according to a screenshot shared by a Selena Gomez fan account.

See the post:

Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHu pic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022

