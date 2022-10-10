Segilola Ogidan Says She Discusses Movie Roles with Husband as She Talks Balancing Marriage and Career

Segilola Ogidan has mastered the key to keeping a successful marriage and acting career.

The actress shared on how she has been able to sustain her marriage despite the varying demands of her job.

During an interview with Sunday Scoop, Segilola stated that he husband understands her job and they discuss all her movie roles. She noted that for the roles he’s not comfortable with, they find a way around it and if they can’t find a way, she doesn’t take the job.

“I have been married for a long time and my husband met me as an actress. Hence, he understands the job and the complexities that come with it. We discuss everything that has to do with the project. If there’s a role that he’s uncomfortable with for whatever reason, we discuss it and try to find a way around it. If we succeed, then I go ahead; if we don’t, then it’s a no”

She also touched on the sex-for-roles epidemic in Nollywood and stated that it would be difficult to completely eradicate because it is an age-long industry practice and happens across various sectors in the country.

“It will be difficult to eradicate sex-for-roles in the industry. It’s not a new thing and it happens in all industries across the globe. However, a good place to start as an artiste or employee is to know your worth, have integrity, and know that your destiny is not in the hands of someone, who is happy to take advantage of you in any way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...