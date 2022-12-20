Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“See Y’all in March”, Davido Announces After Instagram Return

Celebrity

It looks like Davido is going back on his social media hiatus after a brief return in Sunday, December 18.

The singer who performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, made a rerun to the photo sharing app with photos of himself and Chioma Rowland as well his performance.

The photos of himself and his lady love have gone on to make a new record for the most liked Instagram post by a Nigerian, garnering over 1.8millionokes and 232,000 comments.

Well, fans expecting to see more of the artiste might be on for a little disappointment as he took to his Instagram stories to announce, “See y’all in March” which many have translated to mean him going back on his hiatus to return in 2023.

Latest

Celebrity

Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Photos at World Cup Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by Nigerian

0
Davido has broken the internet with his return to the photo sharing app, and we love to see it.
Lifestyle

Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

0
Lori Harvey wants everyone to know that she is...
Celebrity

Jamaican Minister Congratulates Burna Boy Following Successful Concert

0
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been all gas, no breaks this 2022 with his 'Love Damini' worldwide tour a d it looks like he's not done yet.
Lifestyle

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Three Sexual Assault and Rape Charges

0
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Photos at World Cup Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by Nigerian

0
Davido has broken the internet with his return to the photo sharing app, and we love to see it.
Lifestyle

Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

0
Lori Harvey wants everyone to know that she is...
Celebrity

Jamaican Minister Congratulates Burna Boy Following Successful Concert

0
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been all gas, no breaks this 2022 with his 'Love Damini' worldwide tour a d it looks like he's not done yet.
Lifestyle

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Three Sexual Assault and Rape Charges

0
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape...
Lifestyle

O.J. Simpson Denies He’s the Father of Khloé Kardashian: ‘She Is Not Mine’

0
O.J. Simpson wants everyone to stop assuming he is the...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Photos at World Cup Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by Nigerian

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Davido has broken the internet with his return to the photo sharing app, and we love to see it.
Read more

Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

ADANNE -
Lori Harvey wants everyone to know that she is now focused on loving herself. The model shared this in the new issue of Essence’s Black...
Read more

Jamaican Minister Congratulates Burna Boy Following Successful Concert

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been all gas, no breaks this 2022 with his 'Love Damini' worldwide tour a d it looks like he's not done yet.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: