“See Y’all in March”, Davido Announces After Instagram Return

It looks like Davido is going back on his social media hiatus after a brief return in Sunday, December 18.

The singer who performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, made a rerun to the photo sharing app with photos of himself and Chioma Rowland as well his performance.

The photos of himself and his lady love have gone on to make a new record for the most liked Instagram post by a Nigerian, garnering over 1.8millionokes and 232,000 comments.

Well, fans expecting to see more of the artiste might be on for a little disappointment as he took to his Instagram stories to announce, “See y’all in March” which many have translated to mean him going back on his hiatus to return in 2023.

