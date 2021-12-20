See the Sights and Sounds from Wizkid’s Headline Concert in Lagos

Wizkid was the headline artiste for the Livespot festival which held on Sunday, December 19.

The show which saw Lagosians come out en masse to see their Star Boy in concert witnessed an array of celebrity guests and performers including Nigerian-American rapper, Wale.

Olamide, Simi, Poco Lee, Izzlax, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, were done of the artistes Wizkid brought on stage to perform alongside him at the show.

Before performing his global hit, “Essence,” Wizkid shared a little testimony about how a “small boy” from Ojuelegba, Surulere has gone on to become a global artiste with his song spending weeks on the Billboard top 10 chart, selling over a million copies in the USA and getting nominated for a Grammy.

See beautiful moments from Wizkid Live in Concert.

